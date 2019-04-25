Update: 4 Groups Need to Make Changes to Security Cars

ST. CLOUD -- Four different St. Cloud entities need to make some changes to the look of their security cars. Mayor Dave Kleis says the city has issued a Cease and Desist to all four groups: the Islamic Center of St. Cloud, CentraCare Health, Crossroads Center and St. Cloud State University.

They have 60 days from when the order was issued to come into compliance with the state statute. Kleis says he has talked to the top official with each organization and they understand the need to make the changes. He says those organizations will be consulting with the League of Minnesota Cities to make sure the changes are up to code. It mostly has to do with their color scheme.

In the meantime, they will need to stay off the public roads.

The Islamic Center and Crossroads Center each just have one vehicle, while SCSU and CentraCare each have several vehicles that will need to be changed.

The issue came to light recently when a few concerned citizens noticed the Islamic Center had a security car that looked similar to a police car. City leaders decided if they were going to require one entity to change their vehicle they needed to enforce the state statute across the board fairly with all of them.