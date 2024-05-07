Planting Continues, Between Rains, for Minnesota Farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Minnesota farmers made small gains in the 2024 planting season last week.

The National Weather Service says rain showers touched almost every corner of the state, leaving between .60 to 4 inches of rain.

This Week’s Crop Progress Report:

Corn Planting:

Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 42%

Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 30%

Five-year average: 38%

Soybean Planting:

Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 17%

Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 14%

Five-year average: 19%

Spring Wheat:

Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 51%

Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 48%

Five-year average: 25%

Topsoil Moisture Condition:

Very Short: 2%

Short: 10%

Adequate: 65%

Surplus: 23%

Subsoil Moisture:

Very Short: 4%

Short: 16%

Adequate: 65%

Surplus: 15%

The USDA publishes the Crop Progress Report every Monday through the growing season. To view this week’s report, click here.

