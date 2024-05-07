Planting Continues, Between Rains, for Minnesota Farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Minnesota farmers made small gains in the 2024 planting season last week.

The National Weather Service says rain showers touched almost every corner of the state, leaving between .60 to 4 inches of rain.

This Week’s Crop Progress Report:  

Corn Planting:

  • Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 42%
  • Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 30%
  • Five-year average: 38%

Soybean Planting:

  • Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 17%
  • Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 14%
  • Five-year average: 19%

Spring Wheat:

  • Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 51%
  • Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 48%
  • Five-year average: 25%

Topsoil Moisture Condition:

  • Very Short: 2%
  • Short: 10%
  • Adequate: 65%
  • Surplus: 23%

Subsoil Moisture:

  • Very Short: 4%
  • Short: 16%
  • Adequate: 65%
  • Surplus: 15%

The USDA publishes the Crop Progress Report every Monday through the growing season. To view this week’s report, click here.

 

