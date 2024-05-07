Planting Continues, Between Rains, for Minnesota Farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Minnesota farmers made small gains in the 2024 planting season last week.
The National Weather Service says rain showers touched almost every corner of the state, leaving between .60 to 4 inches of rain.
This Week’s Crop Progress Report:
Corn Planting:
- Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 42%
- Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 30%
- Five-year average: 38%
Soybean Planting:
- Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 17%
- Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 14%
- Five-year average: 19%
Spring Wheat:
- Percent complete for the week ending May 5th: 51%
- Percent complete for the week ending April 28th: 48%
- Five-year average: 25%
Topsoil Moisture Condition:
- Very Short: 2%
- Short: 10%
- Adequate: 65%
- Surplus: 23%
Subsoil Moisture:
- Very Short: 4%
- Short: 16%
- Adequate: 65%
- Surplus: 15%
The USDA publishes the Crop Progress Report every Monday through the growing season. To view this week’s report, click here.
