One Person Taken To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
SAINT GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was injured when the bike they were driving crashed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Kristoffer Koscielniak of Foley was going East on Highway 23 when he ran into a road sign and left the road.
Get our free mobile app
Koscielniak was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG
Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court