One Person Taken To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

One Person Taken To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

SAINT GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was injured when the bike they were driving crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Kristoffer Koscielniak of Foley was going East on Highway 23 when he ran into a road sign and left the road.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Koscielniak was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

 

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court

 

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks

Filed Under: Foley Crash, highway 23 crash, motorcycle crash in foley
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON