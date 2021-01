COLD SPRING -- A New London man was hurt after crashing his pickup in Cold Spring Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on westbound Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 67-year-old Larry Nelson fell asleep behind the wheel, left the roadway, and crashed into the granite "Welcome to Cold spring" sign.

Nelson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app