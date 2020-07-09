Woman Hurt in Three-Car Crash on Highway 23

MUNSON TOWNSHIP -- A South Haven woman is hurt after a three-vehicle crash near Richmond Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Samantha Jo Raymond was heading north on Stearns County Road 43 around 11:45 a.m. when she went to cross Highway 23.

The patrol says Raymond's car collided with an eastbound car and then struck a westbound car slowing to turn onto the county road.

Raymond was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two drivers and their passengers were not hurt.