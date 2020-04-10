Four Hurt in Head-On Crash Near Richmond
MUNSON TOWNSHIP -- Four people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a head-on crash west of Richmond.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 23 near County Road 12 just before 7:00 a.m.
The patrol says a pickup driven by 25-year-old Miguel Ramirezortiz was westbound when he crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound pickup.
Ramirezortiz and his passengers, 27-year-old Daniel Aquilar and 36-year-old Fortunto Martin were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other pickup, 45-year-old Jarrod Schmidt of New London was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app