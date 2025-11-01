Pickup Truck And Car Collide On Highway 23 Near Foley
ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Foley Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup being driven by 24-year-old Bradley Passow of Foreston and a car being driven by 18-year-old Rhett Kula of Foley were both going south on Highway 23 when they crashed, with Kula's car rolling into the ditch and coming to rest on its side. Passow was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a passenger in his truck; 17-year-old Makya Turcotte of Albany was not hurt. Kula was not hurt in the crash.
