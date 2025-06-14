Teen Passenger Hurt In Foley Morning Collision On Highway 23
FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt on Saturday morning in a crash in Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 a.m.
The state patrol says an SUV driven by 40-year-old Keith Karsten of Sauk Rapids was going west on Highway 23 and turning onto Highway 25, while a car driven by 25-year-old Sado Ahmed of St. Joseph was going east on Highway 23 when they crashed.
A passenger in Ahmed’s car, 17-year-old Hamda Ahmed, was sent to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Sado Ahmed and Karsten were not hurt in the crash.
