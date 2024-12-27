One Person Hurt In Lunchtime Crash Near Duelm

GLENDORADO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt Friday afternoon in a crash near Duelm.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about Noon a pickup driven by Nielsen Terry of Ogilvie was going east on Highway 95 and an SUV driven by Karen Woolsey of Foley was going north on Ronneby Road when they collided.

Woolsey sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not need to go to the hospital. Terry was not hurt in the crash.

