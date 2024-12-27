One Person Hurt In Lunchtime Crash Near Duelm

One Person Hurt In Lunchtime Crash Near Duelm

WJON

GLENDORADO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt Friday afternoon in a crash near Duelm.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about Noon a pickup driven by Nielsen Terry of Ogilvie was going east on Highway 95 and an SUV driven by Karen Woolsey of Foley was going north on Ronneby Road when they collided.

Woolsey sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not need to go to the hospital. Terry was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Visit Duelm, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

 

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis

Filed Under: Duelm crash, Foley Crash, Highway 95 Crash, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON