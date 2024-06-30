One Person Hurt In Cold Spring Crash

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash Saturday night in Cold Spring.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 p.m. a pickup driven by 32-year-old Aguilar Hernandez of Richmond was going south on Highway 23 when he left the road and rolled.

A passenger in the pickup, 33-year-old Rogelio Antonio of Richmond was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital. Hernandez was not hurt in the crash.

