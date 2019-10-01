One Hurt in Collision Near Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- One person was hurt when a car pulled out in front of a minivan on Highway 23 in RockvilleTuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Ali Ahmed Nur of St. Cloud was driving eastbound on Highway 23 when a car driven by 48-year-old James Winter of Rockville pulled out onto the highway at the County Road 8 intersection. The vehicles collided just after 8:30 a.m.

A passenger in the van, 51-year-old Mahamud Abdivahama Muhumed was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither driver nor three other passengers in the van were hurt.

