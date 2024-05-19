High School Sports Results Saturday, May 18

High School Sports Results Saturday, May 18

It was a light day in high school sports in the St. Cloud area but there was one baseball and one softball game.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Southwest Christian 15, Litchfield 2

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

New Ulm 1, Rocori 7

 

