High School Sports Results Saturday, May 18

It was a light day in high school sports in the St. Cloud area but there was one baseball and one softball game.

Get our free mobile app

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Southwest Christian 15, Litchfield 2

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

New Ulm 1, Rocori 7

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

St. Cloud Officials and Media Suit Up at Fire Ops 101