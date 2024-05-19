High School Sports Results Saturday, May 18
It was a light day in high school sports in the St. Cloud area but there was one baseball and one softball game.
Get our free mobile app
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Southwest Christian 15, Litchfield 2
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
New Ulm 1, Rocori 7
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned
St. Cloud Officials and Media Suit Up at Fire Ops 101
This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home