Minnesota Deputies Arrest Man for 35th Time

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested for the 35th time in Ramsey County.

The Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Yonas Abay was arrested on April 19th for possession of a controlled substance and two warrants. He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

This week he was released at 6:00 a.m. after posting a $5,000 bond. By 7:40 a.m. that same day he made his way to Maplewood, allegedly stole a pickup with a tilt-bed trailer and then drove the wrong way in rush hour traffic. Deputies found him going 60 miles an hour in a residential neighborhood.

They eventually caught up to him and arrested him for the 35th time.

