Polaris Shipping All Electric Ranger ATVs, 1st Round Sold Out

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Polaris has started shipping out its All Electric Ranger ATV, but you are not likely going to be able to buy one just yet. That's because the pre-sale opened up about a year and a half ago and they are pretty much all sold out.

Matt Diwi is the Sales Manager at Mies Outland in Watkins. He says between their two stores they were allocated a total of 20 of the ATV Electric Rangers which all sold pretty quickly. He says the company is expecting to open up a second round of pre-sales by this fall.

The Rangers can be charged using a normal outlet, with faster charging options available, with a full charge taking six to 10 hours. It has two battery options that allow you to drive either around 45 miles or 80 miles on a full charge.

It does have the same speeds as a regular gas-powered Ranger, with actually more horsepower.

Polaris says the quiet electric powertrain allows passengers to have easier conversations. You can also use the vehicle in the early mornings or late evenings without waking the neighbors. Diwi says it is designed more as a workhorse around the farm or for hunting trips than it is for trail riding.

Polaris designed the All Electric Ranger XP Kinetic with a 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles.

Diwi says Polaris did have a previous electric model, but that was smaller with a lower range. He calls this a major step forward.

Get our free mobile app

Another brand carried by Mies Outland is Can-Am, which Diwi says is manufacturing an all-electric snowmobile, which won't be available to the public for a while but will be sold to rental companies.

READ RELATED ARTICLES