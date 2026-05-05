ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A major renovation project in downtown St. Cloud is getting some statewide recognition.

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Minnesota Brownfields, an organization devoted to the promotion, efficient cleanup, and reuse of contaminated lands, announced the recipients of their 2026 ReScape Awards.

The Innovation Award Winner is the Great River Children's Museum.

The home of the former Liberty Bank building has been transformed into one of the largest children's museums in the state.

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Read More: Children's Museum Moving Into Downtown St. Cloud |

Read More: Great River Children's Museum Begins Construction Phase [PHOTOS] |

It opened its doors to the public nearly a year ago in June after a multi-million dollar renovation.