Weather Outlook for May: What We Can Expect in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center has just released its weather outlook for the month of May.

After going through the snowiest season in recorded history in St. Cloud, and a cold and wet spring so far, what can we expect for the month of May?

They say the upper Midwest, including Minnesota, should be about normal for temperatures. Considering we've been well below normal for a while now, normal temperatures sound pretty good.

Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of the month of May is about 61 degrees. Our normal low at the start of the month is about 38 degrees.

The long-range forecast is calling for highs to generally be in the mid to upper 60s through the first half of the month, which would be slightly above normal.

By the end of the month, our normal high in St. Cloud is about 74 degrees. Our normal low is about 51 degrees.

As for the precipitation outlook, the Climate Prediction Center is call for the upper Midwest to be below average.

We'll start off the month with several dry sunny days, but rain could return by the end of this week and into next week.

Here in St. Cloud, we average about 3 1/2 inches of rain in the month of May.

So far this spring, St. Cloud has had 6.62 inches of rain, which is 2 1/2 inches above normal.

Much of the western part of Minnesota is going into the spring planting season listed as abnormally dry.

