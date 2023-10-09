Gas Prices Drop Sharply in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have been dropping.
Gas Buddy says the falling prices have only recently started and are gaining momentum. They remain optimistic that the national average could decline another 25 to 45 cents by late November.
However, some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks in Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59.
The national average gas price has fallen 10.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.67.
The national average diesel price has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.48 per gallon.
