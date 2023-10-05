Splash Pads, Upgrades Coming to Three St. Cloud Parks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud parks will be first in line for major renovations thanks to a voter-approved levy.
During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will be asked to approve a Master Service Agreement with Stantec Consulting Service for improvements at Haws Park, Centennial Park, and 10-10 Park.
The professional service fee is just over $325,000. The total cost of improvements at all three parks is estimated to be $4.5 million.
10-10 Park:
New splash pad
Basketball court pavement replacement
New basketball hoops and supports
Replacement of playground border
New concrete sidewalk connecting amenities
General site lighting along concrete walk (similar to Haws Park)
Irrigation around the splash pad & site restoration
Centennial Park:
New splash pad to replace the wading pool
Removal of existing wading pool, equipment, and shed
Hockey rink pavement replacement & replace dasher boards
Replace hockey rink lighting
Replacement of playground sand and border
New bathroom siting and engineering (prefabricated by others)
New concrete sidewalk connecting site amenities
General site lighting along concrete walk (similar to Haws Park)
Irrigation around the splash pad and site restoration
Haws Park:
New splash pad to replace the wading pool
Removal of existing wading pool and equipment
Hockey rink pavement replacement & replace dasher boards
Updated lighting fixtures at the hockey rink
Basketball court pavement replacement
New basketball hoops and supports
Reconstruct parking lot pavement and base
New concrete sidewalk connecting amenities
Irrigation around the splash pad & site restoration
The park levy will begin being collected on January 1st. The total amount the levy is expected to collect is $20 million. St. Cloud voters approved the property tax increase by a 65 percent to 35 percent margin during the general election in November, 2022.
