Splash Pads, Upgrades Coming to Three St. Cloud Parks

Splash Pads, Upgrades Coming to Three St. Cloud Parks

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud parks will be first in line for major renovations thanks to a voter-approved levy.

During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will be asked to approve a Master Service Agreement with Stantec Consulting Service for improvements at Haws Park, Centennial Park, and 10-10 Park.

The professional service fee is just over $325,000.  The total cost of improvements at all three parks is estimated to be $4.5 million.

10-10 Park:
 New splash pad
 Basketball court pavement replacement
 New basketball hoops and supports
 Replacement of playground border
 New concrete sidewalk connecting amenities
 General site lighting along concrete walk (similar to Haws Park)
 Irrigation around the splash pad & site restoration

Centennial Park:
 New splash pad to replace the wading pool
 Removal of existing wading pool, equipment, and shed
 Hockey rink pavement replacement & replace dasher boards
 Replace hockey rink lighting
 Replacement of playground sand and border
 New bathroom siting and engineering (prefabricated by others)
 New concrete sidewalk connecting site amenities
 General site lighting along concrete walk (similar to Haws Park)
 Irrigation around the splash pad and site restoration

Haws Park:
 New splash pad to replace the wading pool
 Removal of existing wading pool and equipment
 Hockey rink pavement replacement & replace dasher boards
 Updated lighting fixtures at the hockey rink
 Basketball court pavement replacement
 New basketball hoops and supports
 Reconstruct parking lot pavement and base
 New concrete sidewalk connecting amenities
 Irrigation around the splash pad & site restoration

Get our free mobile app

The park levy will begin being collected on January 1st.  The total amount the levy is expected to collect is $20 million.  St. Cloud voters approved the property tax increase by a 65 percent to 35 percent margin during the general election in November, 2022.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Minnesota's 25 Most Fatal Highways

Explore the alarming data on Minnesota's deadliest highways and the efforts to improve safety.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON