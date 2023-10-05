Splash Pads, Upgrades Coming to Three St. Cloud Parks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud parks will be first in line for major renovations thanks to a voter-approved levy.

During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will be asked to approve a Master Service Agreement with Stantec Consulting Service for improvements at Haws Park, Centennial Park, and 10-10 Park.

The professional service fee is just over $325,000. The total cost of improvements at all three parks is estimated to be $4.5 million.

10-10 Park:

 New splash pad

 Basketball court pavement replacement

 New basketball hoops and supports

 Replacement of playground border

 New concrete sidewalk connecting amenities

 General site lighting along concrete walk (similar to Haws Park)

 Irrigation around the splash pad & site restoration

Centennial Park:

 New splash pad to replace the wading pool

 Removal of existing wading pool, equipment, and shed

 Hockey rink pavement replacement & replace dasher boards

 Replace hockey rink lighting

 Replacement of playground sand and border

 New bathroom siting and engineering (prefabricated by others)

 New concrete sidewalk connecting site amenities

 General site lighting along concrete walk (similar to Haws Park)

 Irrigation around the splash pad and site restoration

Haws Park:

 New splash pad to replace the wading pool

 Removal of existing wading pool and equipment

 Hockey rink pavement replacement & replace dasher boards

 Updated lighting fixtures at the hockey rink

 Basketball court pavement replacement

 New basketball hoops and supports

 Reconstruct parking lot pavement and base

 New concrete sidewalk connecting amenities

 Irrigation around the splash pad & site restoration

The park levy will begin being collected on January 1st. The total amount the levy is expected to collect is $20 million. St. Cloud voters approved the property tax increase by a 65 percent to 35 percent margin during the general election in November, 2022.

