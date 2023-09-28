New 10-Day Holiday Light Festival Planned for East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new St. Cloud Lights Festival is in the works for the east side of town this holiday season.

The event is a partnership between the St. Cloud Christian School, the city of St. Cloud, and community partners.

It will run for 10 days from December 1st through the 10th in Spalt Park. The hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The cost is $5 per person and all tickets will be sold online in advance. Lights and bonfires will be on from dusk until 9:00 p.m. with hot chocolate and cookies served with every paid admission each night.

Special nights include the lighting ceremony on December 1st, S'more night, hot dog night, popcorn night, live choirs, and more.

All proceeds from the St. Cloud Lights Festival event will go towards supporting the youth activities and future development at the school, as well as Spalt Park.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors to help support the event. For questions or sponsorship information contact Bill Corcoran at 320-493-2658 or bllcorcoran72@gmail.com

