Search for Missing Man Being Revisited in Staples Area

STAPLES (WJON News) -- The search for a man who has been missing for 14 years is being revisited this fall.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says during the next month they will be searching the area of rural Staples where Peter Achermann's vehicle was found on July 25th, 2009.

They say over the past 14 years a number of tips have been received but nothing significant has been revealed. The ongoing drought has provided an opportunity to search dried ditches and lowlands that once were filled with water. Timber harvesting has also been done on neighboring land. Initial investigators have also since retired or moved on.

The sheriff says it is important to note that while nothing significant has been recently learned in the case, you will see a number of agencies in the search area.

Eighty-two-year-old Peter Achermann was last seen in the Staples Motley area on July 24th, 2009. His vehicle was found the following day on a minimum-maintenance road.

Anyone with any information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office 218-547-1424 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers website.

