New Winter Festival Taking Shape for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan for a new outdoor winter festival in downtown St. Cloud is beginning to take shape.

Bold & Bright is scheduled for the last weekend in January from the 26th through the 28th.

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Julie Lunning says Friday and Saturday's events will be on the west side of the downtown and Sunday's events will be focused on the east side.

We're going to bring back a parade. A little bit different than what people are used to, so we'll have some fun surprises. We'll be showing outdoor movies, we're bringing in inflatable curling rinks downtown. Just a lot of really cool unique activities, including ice carvings.

Lunning says more specific details will be unveiled from the committee as the event gets closer.

This is the second event of what the Downtown Alliance hopes will become three larger signature seasonal annual events for the downtown.

The first was Festi-Fall and the third event is being planned for sometime in the late spring, but Lunning isn't ready to announce details on that one just yet.

