Year Round Allegiant Service Returning to St. Cloud Airport

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Year-round direct flights between the St. Cloud Regional Airport and Mesa, Arizona are returning.

Allegiant Airlines says to meet the increased demand, the current flights between St. Cloud and Phoenix/Mesa will continue through the summer of 2024 without disruption.

It marks the return of year-round service to Phoenix/Mesa after being seasonally discontinued for the past two summers.

The flights will be twice weekly non-stop on Mondays and Fridays during the summer months.

Allegiant currently flies to two destinations from St. Cloud Regional Airport: Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida.

The current schedule is twice per week to Phoenix/Mesa, which increases to four flights per week in February through the spring break season, and two flights per week to Punta Gorda, Florida beginning December 20, and continues two times per week through April 14, 2024.

Allegiant has offered commercial air service at the St. Cloud Regional Airport since 2012.

