State Commission Picks 6 Flag Designs, 5 Seal Design Finalists

State Commission Picks 6 Flag Designs, 5 Seal Design Finalists

State Flag Finalists

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission has narrowed down the 2,123 flag submissions to six designs and the 398 seal submissions to five final designs.

Many of the submissions included Minnesota scenery and icons like water and stars.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesotans will have a chance to say how they feel about the chosen submissions before the new designs are sent to the state legislature in a report by January 1st.

The six flag design finalists below are from the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission: 

Minnesota Flag Committee
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

MORE TO EXPLORE: Top 10 Best 'Unofficial' Minnesota State Symbols

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON