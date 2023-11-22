State Commission Picks 6 Flag Designs, 5 Seal Design Finalists

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission has narrowed down the 2,123 flag submissions to six designs and the 398 seal submissions to five final designs.

Many of the submissions included Minnesota scenery and icons like water and stars.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesotans will have a chance to say how they feel about the chosen submissions before the new designs are sent to the state legislature in a report by January 1st.

The six flag design finalists below are from the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission:

Minnesota Flag Committee Minnesota Flag Committee loading...

attachment-F1953 loading...

attachment-F1435 loading...

attachment-F1154 loading...

attachment-F944 loading...

attachment-F29 loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES