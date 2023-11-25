Holiday Festivities in Downtown St. Joseph During WinterWalk

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- It will be a winter wonderland in downtown St. Joseph on Friday, December 1st. The 13th annual JoeTown WinterWalk runs from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the Bello Cunina patio, holiday crafts with Avon Hills Folk School and a WinterWalk Ale will be at Bad Habit Brewing, and live harp ensemble music will be at the Church of St. Joseph Heritage Hall.

Event co-chair Marshall Herron says downtown will be lit up in holiday lights as well.

That night we've got it all lit up. So you'll see the lights all the way down Minnesota Street, we've lit 24 trees going down Minnesota Street. Our main tree of course will be lit at 7:00 p.m. So just a lot of fun and an exciting atmosphere.

The tree lighting ceremony will be on the church of St. Joseph front lawn. Event co-chair Raj Chapakarer says the tree has been donated by the monks at St. John's Abbey from the Arboretum.

It's one of the spruces that needs to come down anyway. So, instead of cutting them down all at once, they are giving them to us one at a time, one year at a time. This year's tree is a really beautiful spruce tree about 24 feet tall.

There will also be nearly 400 luminaries lit up throughout the downtown.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

4-8 pm at Bello Cucina Patio - Santa Visits St. Joseph

4-8 pm at Bad Habit Brewing - Wood Craft-Making with Avon Hills Folk School WinterWalk Ale Tapping

4-8 pm Downtown St. Joseph - Luminary Walk through Downtown St. Joseph

6-9 pm at Bad Habit Brewing - Live Music with Dave Cofell

6-9 pm at Krewe - Live Music with Aksel Krafnick

5-8 pm at Jupiter Moon - Live Music & Special WinterWalk Festival Ice Cream Flavors

4-8 pm at Exponential Chiropractic - Massages and More

4-8 pm at Church of Saint Joseph Heritage Hall - Craft Sale

7 pm Church of Saint Joseph Lawn - TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

