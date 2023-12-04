St. Cloud Soup Event Planned for Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three organizations will make their pitch and you get to decide which one gets some money to further their cause.

Another St. Cloud Soup event is scheduled for this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Beaver Island Brewing Company.

St. Cloud Soup organizes community dinners that generate microgrants for projects that will improve the community.

Organizer Sam Court says they have three groups lined up to present.

The Rainbow Wellness Collective is trying to set up an LGBTQ community center in St. Cloud, there's a group out of St. Cloud State University that wants to destigmatize public speaking, and there's another group called Laundry Love and they provide laundry services to low income and no income families

Court says they've selected three organizations that will each have four minutes to make their pitch, followed by four questions from the audience.

After we've heard from all the proposals, we all eat together and everyone gets a ticket and you decide who you think should take home the money from the door. Even if you didn't win, we try to set up the groups with connections and generate some energy around their idea.

St. Cloud Soup is open to everyone. At the door, they ask for a suggested $5 donation per person. The money collected will go to one of the presenters at the end of the evening. Court says at previous Soup events they've awarded between $500 and $900.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Soup is a potluck so they ask that you also bring a soup, salad, or bread to share.

READ RELATED ARTICLES