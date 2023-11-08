Survey Taking Suggestions for Former JR Mobile Site in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A long talked about property in downtown St. Joseph has been sold again and the new owners are looking for input on what they should do with it.

St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz says the former JR Mobile site at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Minnesota Street was sold recently.

The old building that used to sit on that corner has already been removed after the city declared it a decapitated building.

It's a vacant site right now. We do know that the new owners when they start construction will have to go through some MPCA discovery. There are new chemicals on the list that weren't there when the original tanks were removed. The new owners have have purchased it are well aware of that.

If you'd like to weigh in and take the survey about the former JR Mobile site click here.

