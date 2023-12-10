St. Cloud Community Ed Class Cooks Up Fun in the Kitchen

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Community Education Department offers a series of online cooking classes that you can take from the comfort of your kitchen.

On Saturday night we joined a few of our neighbors and signed up for the class to make Swedish Meatballs and Hand Pulled Noodles.

The class costs $42 per household. About a week before the class you receive instructions on the ingredients you need to buy and the equipment that will be needed.

We gathered at a neighbor's house where we connected the Zoom video to the big-screen TV. We each had our own workstations around the kitchen island.

This class began at 4:00 p.m. Saturday and started with making the dough for the noodles. We eventually moved on to the meatballs and then the sauce.

The class wrapped up around 6:30 p.m. with the end result of a delicious meal on the table.

Some online cooking classes that are coming up include:

Soups and Bread Bowls: Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, and Italian Bread Bowls on Saturday, February 24th.

Classic Homemade Pierogi on Friday, March 8th

Chicken Marsala and Roasted Asparagus on Thursday, March 14th

They also offer a number of cooking classes in person at St. Cloud Tech High School if you prefer that.

