Coborn’s Announced New Grocery, Liquor Store in Plymouth

Abby Faulkner

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coborn's Incorporated is opening a new grocery and liquor store in Plymouth.

The St. Cloud-based company says they will be part of a new project called "The Boulevard" which is a partnership with developers Roers Companies and Scannell Properties. It will be located off Interstate 494 and Bass Lake Road.

The 75-acre planned unit development will be a hub featuring more than $300 million in investments in an outdoor community park and gathering spaces, residential apartments, medical offices, business park, and other retailers.

The Coborn's store will serve as a prototype that they say will bring a fresh approach to grocery shopping, with a focus on a wide assortment of fresh produce, locally grown products, and meals for any time of the day.

Coborn's plans to open the store in Plymouth by the fall of 2025.

Coborn's Incorporated has 77 grocery stores across the Midwest.

