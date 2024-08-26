Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- In the run-up to Labor Day, the national average price of gasoline has fallen for four straight weeks to its lowest point since February.
Gas Buddy says it is now tracking eight states where average gas prices are already below the $3 per gallon mark, along with nearly 20 percent of gas stations in the country selling gasoline at $2.99 or lower.
The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20.
The national average price of gas has fallen 6.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.30.
The national average price of diesel has declined 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.67 per gallon, a multi-year low.
