Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- In the run-up to Labor Day, the national average price of gasoline has fallen for four straight weeks to its lowest point since February.

Gas Buddy says it is now tracking eight states where average gas prices are already below the $3 per gallon mark, along with nearly 20 percent of gas stations in the country selling gasoline at $2.99 or lower.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20.

The national average price of gas has fallen 6.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.30.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.67 per gallon, a multi-year low.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON