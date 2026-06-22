UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85. The national average price of diesel has decreased 19.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.99 per gallon.

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Gas Buddy says the outlook is far from settled. New uncertainty has emerged after Iran suggested the Strait of Hormuz was closed, along with fresh warnings that the U.S. could strike Iran again, developments that could push oil prices higher in the days ahead.