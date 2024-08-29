Spotlight: Grammer, Thompson Square Take Paramount Stage in Sept.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A national recording artist is coming to downtown St. Cloud to help kick off the Paramount's new season.

Andy Grammer will be on the Paramount stage next Friday, September 6th.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says luck played a factor in landing Grammer as he kicks off a new tour.

We were actually looking at a different artist that I'm not going to name. That didn't work out and the agent came back and said what about Andy Grammer. We kind of went, is that even possible? They said yes, he's looking for a venue like yours to start his tour. So we jumped on that as quickly as possible. We're very luck to have him come.

Next Friday's event is the Paramount's only fundraiser of the year. They have a tent party out on St. Germain Street from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with food tickets available, along with live music and a graffiti artist.

Grammer's show will begin at 8:00 p.m. It is almost a sold-out show with only about 50 tickets remaining.

A country music duo will also be stopping in St. Cloud in September. Thompson Square will be at the Paramount Theater on Friday, September 27th.

Boulka says she's excited to bring the Grammy-nominated artists to town.

They've won just about every country music award there is. They've been on the Today Show, CBS This Moring, and The Tonight Show. They've performed with a lot of really big country names often as an opening band when you go to a concert.

Boulka says the Paramount's first goal is to serve local artists, then they fill in the calendar with the bigger acts.

We've been doing a lot of listening to what the community wants. What we've found out is they love country, rock, and comedy. So, you'll find a lot of that in our schedule this season.

Also on the Paramount stage in September is the GREAT Theatre production of Into the Woods, and the St. Cloud State University performance of Journey Across the World.

