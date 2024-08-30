St. Mary’s Block Party Planned for September 7th

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Mary's Cathedral annual Block Party is coming up next Saturday, September 7th in downtown St. Cloud.

Father Scott Pogatchnik says the event will start with a special mass at 4:00 p.m.

This year will be with Bishop Neary, so if you haven't met the Bishop yet a nice opportunity to see him. The date of September 7th actually falls on our Feast Day of St. Cloud. That's the day we celebrate the saint who the city is named after.

The festival begins at 5:00 p.m. with food, live music and games. The band Harper's Chord will be on stage at 6:00 p.m. and Janelle Kendall's Perfect Storm will play at 8:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Pogatchnik says this is the church's largest fundraiser of the year with the money staying in the downtown.

Our downtown mission. There has been increasing pressure in needs, anything from mental health to homelessness, to other things. St. Mary's Cathedral is a downtown pillar. We want to serve that community directly.

He says the Immaculate IPA that he helped create with Pantown Brewing will be back again this year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES