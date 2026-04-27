Tech and Apollo High School graduation ceremonies will take place May 30 with Apollo's first at 11am, followed by Tech at 3:30pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says the school district decided to hire a private security company to be on site. Putnam says this will include metal detectors and secondary security wands prior to visitors gaining entry into the event.

Security On Site

Putnam says they analyzed large gatherings across the state and determined this would be the best way to ensure safety of the students and families in attendance. She says security protocols are common place at sporting and concert events and this event has a recent history of violence. A fight broke out among a few adults at last year's graduation. Putnam says the Tech and Apollo graduations will have the presence of 6 security officers, St. Cloud Police and School District staff.

Be on Time

Putnam says doors will close right at 11am for Apollo's ceremony and at 3:30pm for Tech. The district will not allow any latecomers. Putnam says there will be an alternate viewing area that will show the live stream at Rivers Edge. She says people will not be allowed into the ceremony if you do not arrive on time. Doors open at 9:45am for Apollo and 2:15pm for Tech.

Clear Bags

The school district is only allowing clear bags is minimize the risk of someone bringing something into the ceremony that is not allowed. Putnam says, sadly we are at a time where anytime when large groups of people gather at a concert, graduation or comedy show the expectation is that clear bags are the only bags allowed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.