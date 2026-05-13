COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Saint John's Preparatory School has announced it has just wrapped up its most successful capital campaign in the school's nearly 170-year history.

They have exceeded their original $10 million goal by raising more than $15.1 million.

"Prep Forward: Our Time is Now" launched in April 2024.

The campaign focused on investments in faculty, facilities, and financial aid. More than 140 donors participated in the campaign. Already, the campaign has created the Brother Paul Vincent Niebauer OSB Endowed Chair in Theatre to permanently support the school's theatre director position, a complete renewal of their soccer field, and the creation of the endowed Theo and James Baustert Teaching in Excellence Fund to support faculty salaries.

Jon McGee, Head of School.

“The funds raised will significantly increase the scope and impact of the campaign’s priorities, including supporting teachers and students while providing facilities upgrades and improvements.”

Saint John's Prep was founded in 1857 by Saint John's Abbey. Today, it enrolls nearly 300 students from 15 nations, half a dozen states, and 29 different Minnesota Communities.