Sartell-St. Stephen, ROCORI and Pequot Lakes combined to capture the Minnesota State High School League robotics state championship Saturday May 16.

Coach Comments

Sartell-St. Stephen head coach Ryan Swanson says

"This is the culmination of years of program building and hard work from numerous students, and mentors."

Photo courtesy of Ryan Swanson Photo courtesy of Ryan Swanson loading...

Achievements

Sartell robotics had numerous accomplishments this season. The Sabres won the highest scoring match in the 20+ year history of Minnesota first Robotics 672 to 665 to advance to the finals. The Sabres won their 4th Event in the past 4 years.

Top Performances

Sartell's robot scored 346 balls in 110 seconds in their best match - this performance puts them in the top 1% of teams in the world. Sartell went 9-3 at state including 5 upset wins where they were projected to lose by 60+ points. Swanson says great strategy and execution led Sartell to repeated upset victories.

Ranking

Sartell was an alliance captain ranked in the top 3 of all of their local events this season after only accomplishing the feat once before in their program's 10 year history.