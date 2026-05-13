BEATTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a boating accident on Lake Vermillion Tuesday evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's office and numerous rescue personnel responded to Black Bay Road on Lake Vermillion for a crash involving numerous people.

The sheriff's office says the call indicated that a number of people had been thrown from boats into the water. It happened near Manbeck Island on the northern portion of the lake at about 6:20 p.m.

Authorities say three people were taken from the scene by ambulance. One of the three was then airlifted to a Duluth hospital for treatment.

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on a fourth person, but those efforts were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this time.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cook Ambulance, Tower Ambulance, Virginia Ambulance, Orr Ambulance, the Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

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