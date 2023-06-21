Two Dead in Northern Minnesota Plane Crash
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crash in a rural area near Duluth.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was called to a wooded area in an unorganized township off of Pequaywan Road just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says the state duty officer received a call from Air Force rescue of an aircraft beacon that had been alarmed. A spotter plane in the area discovered the wreckage a short time later and sheriff's deputies found a pilot and one occupant who had died in the crash.
The plane is described as a 1946 two-seat Aeronca Cjamp.
The sheriff's office says they believe the plane had a recent inspection and left Duluth Airport earlier in the morning on a return-to-service flight.
The cause of the crash is unknown and is currently under investigation.
The victim's identities will be released once relatives have been notified.
