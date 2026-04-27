UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.40 per gallon.

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Gas Buddy says oil prices have been climbing again as the markets react to renewed tensions between Iran and the United States. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow. Many inland states, including those in the Great Lakes and Plains, could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022.