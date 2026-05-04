ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A teacher from St. Louis Park is this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

David Davis was named the 62nd teacher of the year during a ceremony in St. Paul on Sunday. He's an instrumental and general music teacher at Park Spanish Immersion Elementary.

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Two teachers in the St. Cloud Area School District, Apollo's Devon Bowker and Lincoln's Paige Janorschke, were among this year's 10 finalists.

Education Minnesota, the 84,000-member statewide educators union, organizes the Teacher of the Year program.