SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It is a great day to be out at an annual event in Sauk Rapids on Sunday. The 51st Annual Pantowners Car Show and Swap Meet took over the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The show had a little bit of everything from antique cars to classic roadsters and trucks. There was also the swap meet with car parts, vintage automotive magazines, metal signs, toys, and handmade crafts. Car Show Chair Paul Schmidtbauer says they had some new things too:

"Plus, we're doing a, honoring the military, 250 years, and so we have all the, the Vietnam Wall, the Fallen Heroes Memorial, and then military vehicles all over the place."

The show also had the POW/MIA Hot Air Balloon on display. About the only letdown for the show was the balloon rides having to be canceled due to the wind. Schmidtbauer says the show wouldn't be possible without the great relationship with the Benton County Fair and all the people who turn out to support it.

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The show runs from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and costs $8 to attend. Check out some photos from the show below, plus galleries from the 50th Annual and 49th Annual Car Show further down.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt