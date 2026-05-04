AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in an early morning crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. on Monday in Avon Township. Twenty-four-year-old Gabriel Huerta of Bloomington was traveling west on the interstate when his vehicle rolled. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.