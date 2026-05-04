I-94 Rollover Crash In Avon Township Sends Driver To Hospital
AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in an early morning crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. on Monday in Avon Township. Twenty-four-year-old Gabriel Huerta of Bloomington was traveling west on the interstate when his vehicle rolled. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.