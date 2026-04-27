ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Paul Wirth is stepping into the spotlight to help raise money for the school he started decades ago. Wirth is one of this year's community stars in the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live event.

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He is raising money for the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts, which he started in 1981.

His professional partner is Kathy Kampa, who teaches dance classes at the school.

We are calling our dance a soft shoe/ballroom fusion. We are dancing to Frank Sinatra's "You Make Me Feel So Young". We think it's perfect for us because when we dance together, we both feel young. We have some funny moments in it, we're using some canes during the soft shoe style.

Wirth and Kampa say they've been practicing about twice a week on their routine.

The money they raise will go toward the Wirth Center's move to its new home in the former Daniel Building in downtown St. Cloud.

Our money is mostly going to this move, because we now own this building in downtown St. Cloud. We are renovating it inside. The demolition is already done, and the building has begun. We're just very happy to be moving in there soon, probably by June 1st.

The Wirth Center students have been selling Kwik Trip car washes as a fundraiser. They've also got their annual gala this Saturday, May 2nd, the students will be performing at Cafe Renaissance on May 15th, and they have a yoga class at Milk & Honey on May 23rd as some of their fundraising events.

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The winning dancer will earn an additional $15,000 in prize money for their charity. Dancing With Our Stars Live is on Monday, June 8th, at The College of St. Benedict. Tickets are on sale now.