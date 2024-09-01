Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for September

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a wet spring and summer, what can we expect for weather to start the fall season?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month of September.

They say Minnesota should have above-normal average temperatures. The average high temperature in St. Cloud at the beginning of the month is about 77 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high is about 64 degrees.

The Weather Channel is calling for high temperatures to be in the mid 70s and lower 80s for the first week of the month, so at or above normal temperatures. There are a couple of cool days in the forecasts though with only mid 60s expected for the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center is also expecting us to have a drier-than-normal weather pattern for September. St. Cloud averages about three inches of rain in September.

The Weather Channel's forecast is calling for mainly sunny and dry days each day through the first half of the month.

After recording our 10th wettest summer on record, a break from the rain would be appreciated. We've had just over 29 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 8 1/2 inches above normal.

