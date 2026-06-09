UNDATED (WJON News) -- A line of storms over the Dakotas is expected to track east across Minnesota and into Wisconsin Tuesday night.

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Damaging winds are the primary threat, but one or two tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

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Another round of storms is expected to develop on Wednesday afternoon/evening.

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The intensity of these storms will be dependent on what occurs with the showers and storms Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. But all severe hazards (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) are possible.

St. Cloud officially received 0.43 of an inch of rain on Monday. We're up to 0.82 of an inch of rain so far in June, which is 0.15 an inch below normal. For the year to date, we're still about 2 1/2 inches of precipitation below normal.