ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Paul Wirth and his professional dance partner, Kathy Kampa, are the winners of this year's Dancing With Our Stars Live event presented by The Women's Fund.

The 10th annual show was held Monday night at The College of St. Benedict.

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Wirth raised over $44,000 and an additional $15,000 for placing first, and winning $3,000 for the Judge's Choice award for a grand total of just over $62,000. His money will go to help the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts.

Placing second was Katie White Schad and her partner, Dan Triplett. She finished with a total of $44,000 for the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Third was Jennifer Lamb Randolph and her partner, Tuan (David) Le. She raised a final total of just over $34,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Fourth was Jon Noyes and his partner, Janell Missler. They raised a final total of nearly $17,000 for the Great River Children's Museum.

Fifth was Mattea Voss and her partner, Jeff Ringer. They raised over $11,000 for the St. Cloud State University Women's Basketball Team.

Sixty-percent of the dancer's final score was based on their fundraising totals, and 40 percent was based on the judges' scores.

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Funds raised by dancers and nonprofits totaled nearly $130,000, combined with event sponsors' contributions of another nearly $130,000, for a final total of over $259,000 to support women and girls within a 30-mile radius of St. Cloud.