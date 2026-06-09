SCOA Baseball Umpires Get State Tournament Honor
The Minnesota State High School League Baseball State Tournament will take place this week and 6 umpires from the St. Cloud Officials Association have received the honor of working state tournament games throughout the state. The list includes: Mike Lynch, Mick Yanke, Chad McGraw, Joel Lofstrom, David Leom and David Kreft.
Tournament Locations
The Class A and AA state baseball tournament games will be played in St. Cloud at Joe Faber and Dick Putz Fields. The Class 3A state tournament will be played in Jordan and Chaska while the Class 4A state tournament will be played at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Forrest City in Pictures
Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud