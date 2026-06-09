SCOA Baseball Umpires Get State Tournament Honor

The Minnesota State High School League Baseball State Tournament will take place this week and 6 umpires from the St. Cloud Officials Association have received the honor of working state tournament games throughout the state. The list includes: Mike Lynch, Mick Yanke, Chad McGraw, Joel Lofstrom, David Leom and David Kreft.

(Chad McGraw, Mike Lynch, Mick Yanke, Joel Lofstrom, David Leom and David Kreft) Contributed Photos from St. Cloud Officials Association (Chad McGraw, Mike Lynch, Mick Yanke, Joel Lofstrom, David Leom and David Kreft) Contributed Photos from St. Cloud Officials Association loading...

Tournament Locations

The Class A and AA state baseball tournament games will be played in St. Cloud at Joe Faber and Dick Putz Fields. The Class 3A state tournament will be played in Jordan and Chaska while the Class 4A state tournament will be played at CHS Field in St. Paul.