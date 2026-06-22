ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- We had a couple of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Lottery says on Friday, there was a winning ticket in the North 5 game. A ticket worth $117,700 was sold at a Holiday StationStore in Ramsey.

The jackpot for that game is now at $29,000 for Monday night's drawing.

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On Saturday, there was a winning ticket in the Powerball game. The ticket is worth $100,000 for the Powerball with the Power Play option. That ticket was sold at the Cub Foods store in Brooklyn Park.

The Powerball jackpot is at $312 million for Monday night's drawing.