Minnesota Lottery Winners Cash In On Big Weekend Prizes
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- We had a couple of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota over the weekend.
The Minnesota State Lottery says on Friday, there was a winning ticket in the North 5 game. A ticket worth $117,700 was sold at a Holiday StationStore in Ramsey.
The jackpot for that game is now at $29,000 for Monday night's drawing.
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On Saturday, there was a winning ticket in the Powerball game. The ticket is worth $100,000 for the Powerball with the Power Play option. That ticket was sold at the Cub Foods store in Brooklyn Park.
The Powerball jackpot is at $312 million for Monday night's drawing.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins