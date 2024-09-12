New Culinary Studio Opening in St. Cloud’s East End

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A unique new interactive business is coming to St. Cloud's East End.

The Culinary Studio is opening in the 539 Building on East St. Germain Street. That's the same building as Iron Street Distillery and Harvester Square.

The Culinary Studio is co-owned by Michelle Massman and Mary Levinksi who will be providing cooking classes and experiences, and serve as a food hub for food enthusiasts of all levels.

To start, the culinary classes will be held at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School before they move to their permanent location in January.

Massman says,

"This is more than just a cooking school; it's a community where people can come together to learn, create, and share their love of food."

Greater St. Cloud Development's NeTia Bauman says,

"The business will serve as a catalyst for the continued revitalization of East End Downtown. This new addition brings fresh energy, creativity, and opportunity to a district that's rapidly becoming a vibrant hub of local businesses."

In addition to the culinary classes, the women have also launched a secondary business to make Mary's famous scones. Each month they plan to release three scone flavors, which you can pre-order and pick-up.

October cooking classes include:

10/16 - Oktoberfest Feast

10/19 - Artisan Bread

10/23 - Gnocchi

10/26 - Puff Pastry

To learn more about the Culinary Studio, register for classes, or sign up for their email list for class schedules, themed events, and scone orders check out their website or Facebook page.

