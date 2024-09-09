Final Stages of Highway 10, 23 Project Taking Shape

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With less than two months to go the massive Highway 10 and Highway 23 construction project on the east side of St. Cloud is in the home stretch.

MnDOT Project Manager Rob Abfalter says the bridges are 99 percent done, the final seeding of the grassy areas is being done, they are hauling out the excess soil, and the ramps and loops are starting to take shape.

He says the final concrete paving of Highway 10 will happen next week.

Motorists can expect a traffic switch on Highway 23 soon.

I'm anticipating that to happen sooner than later, we have to get the cars switched over so we can continue the work up on 23 for the widening and stuff that we did last year. There will be one lane in and one lane out both ways but east bound will be on the new right lane going out of town.

Abfalter says the new traffic signals on Highway 23 have been installed and will need to be operational before the switch.

The traffic switch on Highway 10 will take longer and probably won't happen until later in October.

The frontage roads are also starting to take shape with the curbs now installed.

The entire project has to be completed by November 3rd.

Once a month MnDOT Project Manager Rob Abfalter is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON giving an update on the progress of the project. The $43.7 million project started in the spring of 2023.

