Leaders Announced for St. Cloud Medical School Campus

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School has announced two leadership appointments for its CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud.

Doctor Chris Fallert has been named the Dean. Jill Amsberry will serve as the Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education.

Fallert has served as family medicine faculty at the Medical School's Woodwinds Hospital Family Residency Program since 2008 and has trained physicians who work throughout the state.

Amsberry has been a pediatrician at CentraCare for 13 years and has served as the medical director in the pediatrics clinic.

The new Medical School campus in St. Cloud is set to welcome students in the fall of 2025. It will focus on educating physicians across specialties to address healthcare needs of rural Minnesotans and immigrant populations. The campus will expand the Medical School's class by 24 students per year and increase the overall class size by 10 percent.

